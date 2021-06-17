Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,577 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.