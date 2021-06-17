Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.37 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,572 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,301. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

