Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,927 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 128,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

