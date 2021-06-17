Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 87,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,006,171 shares.The stock last traded at $29.44 and had previously closed at $30.49.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 337,511 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.