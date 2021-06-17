Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $46.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,066.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,004,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.66. 721,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,098,922. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.