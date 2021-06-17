Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Athene by 4,395.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Athene by 730.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 607,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 534,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

