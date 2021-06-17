Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,372. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

