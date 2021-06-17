Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 3rd

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of WSBF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

