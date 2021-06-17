Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.47. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 87,481 shares trading hands.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 271.09, a P/E/G ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock worth $7,382,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

