Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.92. Urban One shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 9,930 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.87 million, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

In other Urban One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,298 shares of company stock valued at $659,320. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

