Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $13.70 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,555. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

