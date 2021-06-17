Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 564.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

