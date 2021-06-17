William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 108,936 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,936 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Marriott International worth $49,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

