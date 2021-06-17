The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $99.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

