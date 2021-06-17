The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 209,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,951,627 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $37.55.

The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40.

About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.