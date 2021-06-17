The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 209,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,951,627 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $37.55.
The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40.
About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
