Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,427,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 9,943,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
COBJF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Comba Telecom Systems
