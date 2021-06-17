Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,427,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 9,943,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

COBJF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

