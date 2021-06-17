Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Declines By 15.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.06. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 2,499.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

