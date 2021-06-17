Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Declines By 15.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.06. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 2,499.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
