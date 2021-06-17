At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

