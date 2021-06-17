Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,858 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of C traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. 574,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

