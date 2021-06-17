iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 87,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

