Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,430. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

