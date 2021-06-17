Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,060. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.88. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.