Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.19 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.1% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $104,881,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after buying an additional 2,402,792 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,802,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $23,005,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 234,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,641. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.