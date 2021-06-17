Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE TOL opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

