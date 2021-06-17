Marlin (POND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.19 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $66.03 million and $4.19 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00136311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00180479 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.53 or 0.00920612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.15 or 0.99965814 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

