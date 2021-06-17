KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE KREF opened at $23.33 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

