StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,935. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

