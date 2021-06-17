Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Tops $39.06 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $39.06 million and $11.11 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.62 or 0.00762445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042240 BTC.

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,622,551 coins and its circulating supply is 37,142,587 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

