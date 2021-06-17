Contrasting TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TAAT Global Alternatives and OFS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital 92.88% 7.19% 2.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and OFS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A OFS Capital $45.47 million 2.96 $3.69 million $0.92 10.90

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Risk and Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OFS Capital beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.