Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $224.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.73.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AVY traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.82. 2,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
