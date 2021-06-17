Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $224.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.82. 2,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.