UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,018,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,809,000 after buying an additional 419,443 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,186,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 541,020 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.