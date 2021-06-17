GoByte (GBX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $521.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $514,349.38 and $521.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

