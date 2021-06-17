Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter.

