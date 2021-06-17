Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.93. 47,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,397. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

