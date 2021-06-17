Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,920 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $608,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $334.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

