The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.00 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.