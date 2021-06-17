The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.00 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

