Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $107,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,553. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

