Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 861 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after acquiring an additional 196,682 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

