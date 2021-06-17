PDC Energy (PDCE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,983. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19.

Get PDC Energy Inc alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.