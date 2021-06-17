Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 757.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.63. 31,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

