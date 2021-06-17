Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 3,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,543. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.