Ethic Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

