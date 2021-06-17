Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $305,321,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,607. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.72 and a 52-week high of $391.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

