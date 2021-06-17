Paracle Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $68.33. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,899. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $70.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.96.

