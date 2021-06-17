J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Up to $164.51

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $164.51, but opened at $168.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $163.55, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

