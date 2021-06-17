Veil Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $707.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $707.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

