MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $9.22 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $3,603.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00436613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

