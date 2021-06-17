The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.52

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 68995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $76.00 to $92.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,164 shares of company stock worth $49,689,420 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

