Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

