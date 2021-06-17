Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.57

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 10076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

